Hungary will stop using its veto power to blackmail EU, - country’s Foreign Ministry

Hungary will no longer use its veto power over European Union policies as a tool for blackmail and will work to restore the trust of its EU and NATO partners.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by Hungary’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Anita Orbán.

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Veto power

"Too often Hungary has been a problem in Europe’s decision-making. We used the veto not as a last resort but for political theater," she said.

During her speech at the parliamentary hearings on her confirmation, Orbán noted that Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s priority will be to restore access to European Union funding, which was suspended under the previous government due to concerns about the rule of law.

Read more: Hungary has given Ukraine three days to restore "Druzhba" oil pipeline, otherwise it will continue to block EU loans

Ukraine's European integration

In addition, Orbán noted that Hungary would support Ukraine's closer integration into the EU solely on the basis of "strict national interest," and added that the new government would continue the previous government's policy aimed at securing additional rights for the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

Read more: EU must ’learn lessons’ from Orbán and move to qualified majority voting, — von der Leyen