EU must ’learn lessons’ from Orbán and move to qualified majority voting, — von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the EU should learn from the behavior of Viktor Orbán's government and move to qualified majority voting on foreign policy issues to avoid systemic deadlocks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to European Truth.
Details
"There is a lot of work ahead as Hungary returns to the European path. But I believe we must also reflect on the lessons learned within the European Union. For example, I believe that the transition to qualified majority voting in foreign policy is an important way to avoid the systemic deadlocks we have seen in the past," she explained.
According to von der Leyen, the European Union should "capitalize on this momentum now."
"We need to move forward on this issue," she added.
Elections in Hungary
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
- In Hungary, 98.93% of the votes have been counted, and Magyar has received over 69% of the votes.
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