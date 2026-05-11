Council of EU has granted mission in Ukraine greater powers

The European Union is expanding the mandate of its advisory mission in Ukraine. The decision was adopted on May 11 during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

According to Censor.NET, the issue concerns the strengthening of the mandate of the EU Advisory Mission.

"This will enable it to expand its activities in two key areas—supporting veterans and countering hybrid threats," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Read more on our Telegram channel

New tasks for the EU Mission in Ukraine

The ministers' decision means that the mission will be able to work more actively on issues of security and stability. In particular, greater attention will be paid to countering hybrid threats, which include cyberattacks, disinformation, and other forms of influence.

Special emphasis will be placed on assisting Ukrainian veterans. This includes helping them return to civilian life, adapt, and integrate into society.

"The ministers approved a strengthened mandate for the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine," said a representative of the European Union.

She also emphasized that this decision will enable the mission to step up its efforts in the areas of security and social support.

Read more: EU has imposed new sanctions on Russia over abduction of Ukrainian children

How has the mission's role changed since 2022?

The EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine was established in 2014. Its main objective was to assist in reforming the security sector, law enforcement, and the judiciary.

After the outbreak of full-scale war in 2022, priorities shifted. The mission focused on supporting border security, developing logistics routes, and combating international crime.

It also helps Ukrainian security services operate in the context of war and new challenges.

The updated mandate effectively expands these areas and introduces new tools to address contemporary threats.