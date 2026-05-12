Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy anywhere, but only to "put end" to war – Peskov

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not only in Moscow. However, the condition is the "finalisation" of the war.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said this in a comment to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"The president, speaking at a press conference in the Kremlin, said he would be ready to meet Zelenskyy in Moscow at any moment for talks, as well as in any other place, but in any other place, it makes sense to meet only if the process is fully finalised," he said.

At the same time, Peskov said, "to finalise it, to put an end to it, a great deal of homework still needs to be done."

Read more: "Putin always plays with marked cards," - Pistorius

Background

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said he was ready to meet Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

was ready to meet Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of the president of Türkiye and possibly the United States.

Read more: Zelenskyy-Putin conversation will not happen suddenly, "like bolt from blue," Budanov says