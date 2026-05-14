Russia launched 56 missiles and 675 UAVs over Ukraine at night: Air Defense neutralized 41 missiles and 652 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 14, Russian occupiers launched 731 projectiles at Ukraine—56 missiles and 675 UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

A total of 731 targets were recorded—56 missiles and 675 UAVs:

3 Kh-47 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch site: Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation);

18 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch sites: Bryansk, Kursk);

35 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch site: Vologda Oblast, Russian Federation);

675 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas attack UAVs, "Banderol" loitering munitions (2 units), and "Parody" decoy drones (from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

How did the air defense forces perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 693 targets—41 missiles and 652 drones of various types:

29 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles

652 enemy UAVs of various types.

A total of 15 missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded striking 24 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 18 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, and several new groups of strike UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace.

Watch more: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine shows combat work during repulsion of attack by more than 200 Russian UAVs. VIDEO

Massive combined strike on May 14

At night, the Russian army launched a combined massive strike on the cities of Ukraine.

The main blow fell on Kyiv. Recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires after falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

people may be trapped under rubble.

Other regions were also under attack: Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv. In addition, the Odessa region was attacked.

See more: Massive drone attack: Russia launches over 890 UAVs at Ukraine in one day, 710 shot down – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS