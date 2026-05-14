Special tribunal for crime of aggression by Russian Federation must be established immediately, - Tsakhkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stressed the need to establish a tribunal as soon as possible to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ERR.

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Tsakhkna stated that the Council of Europe plays a key role in ensuring that Russia is held accountable for its numerous violations of international law in Ukraine.

Impunity must not take root

"The establishment of a special tribunal to address the crime of aggression without delay is of the utmost importance. Not only for the sake of justice, but also to prevent impunity from taking root," said the Estonian foreign minister.

He also noted that Estonia has already ratified its commitments to support the work of the future tribunal and called on other countries to join this process.

"Our collective security depends on whether international crimes will have real consequences," Tsakhkna concluded.

Read more: Drone incidents in Latvia are consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – Rinkevics

What happened before?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced yesterday that the European Union has officially notified the Council of Europe of its intention to accede to the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Administrative Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Special Tribunal Against Russia

The process of establishing a special tribunal to address the crime of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine was officially initiated by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in May 2025. This followed a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the United Nations definition, the crime of aggression is considered to be the use of armed force by a state against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of another state.

The special tribunal is expected to focus on investigating the responsibility of senior officials of the Russian Federation for launching the war against Ukraine

Read more: Russia’s war against Ukraine is unlikely to end in 2026, — Stubb