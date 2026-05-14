EU finalizing €6 billion drone package for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Drone Industry

After another massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the European Union said it was finalizing work on a €6 billion support package for drones.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Russia’s massive attack

She recalled that last night, Russia carried out one of the longest and most brutal drone attacks on Ukraine.

"Another night of death and destruction. And the indiscriminate targeting of civilians," the European Commission president said.

Read more: EU to transfer first tranche of €90bn loan to Ukraine in June: it will be allocated for drones

Support for Ukraine

"While Russia openly mocks diplomatic efforts, we continue to strengthen Ukraine. We are finalising a €6 billion drone support package.

She also noted that the EU continues to put pressure on Russia’s war economy by imposing increasingly tough sanctions.

See more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen agree to move actively toward Drone Deal with European Union. PHOTO

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