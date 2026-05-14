EU finalizing €6 billion drone package for Ukraine – von der Leyen
Drone Industry
After another massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the European Union said it was finalizing work on a €6 billion support package for drones.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Russia’s massive attack
She recalled that last night, Russia carried out one of the longest and most brutal drone attacks on Ukraine.
"Another night of death and destruction. And the indiscriminate targeting of civilians," the European Commission president said.
Support for Ukraine
"While Russia openly mocks diplomatic efforts, we continue to strengthen Ukraine. We are finalising a €6 billion drone support package.
She also noted that the EU continues to put pressure on Russia’s war economy by imposing increasingly tough sanctions.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the European Union had unblocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine would receive €6 billion to purchase domestically produced drones under the €90 billion loan.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password