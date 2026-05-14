Former minister Omelyan was at front and wounded – Viatrovych

Former Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan was among those who voluntarily joined the defense of Kyiv in February 2022, taking up arms. He later served in southern Ukraine and then sustained a shrapnel wound.

Former head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) and Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Viatrovych wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He also attached a photo of himself with Omelyan from Mykolaiv.

Viatrovych added that the current actions of the notorious SBI (which he called the "State Bureau of Repression") only confirm that this agency remains a convenient tool of political reprisals for the authorities.

"Stay strong, Volodymyr. Thank you for defending Ukraine," Viatrovych added.

See more: SBI has notified former Infrastructure Minister Omelian of suspicion of evading military service. PHOTOS

Omelian responds to SBI accusations

Earlier, former Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan denied the State Bureau of Investigation’s accusations that he had evaded military service. Omelyan said he had been officially discharged from Ukraine’s Armed Forces for health reasons.

He published the relevant statement on his Facebook page.

See more: Fictitious teachers and ’exemptions from military service’: criminal scheme exposed at lyceum in Volyn. PHOTOS

Background