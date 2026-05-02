Fictitious teachers and ’bookings’: criminal scheme exposed at lyceum in Volyn. PHOTOS

Officials at an educational institution in Lutsk have been caught up in a criminal scheme. They set up a system to hire people who did not actually perform their duties or turn up for work. Nevertheless, they were paid over 3 million hryvnias.

This was reportedby the National Police of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It has been established that the fictitious employment scheme was mainly used to‘reserve’ men of conscription age. By entering false data into the relevant state systems, they received deferrals from conscription during martial law.

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Furthermore, those "employed" received salaries and bonuses, part of which they passed on to the scheme’s organisers. In reality, these people worked in various sectors – from retail to the service sector – and had no connection whatsoever to the educational process.

It is noted that as a result of this scheme, the state budget suffered losses amounting to over 3 million hryvnias, of which almost 1 million hryvnias were transferred by the pseudo-teachers directly to the bank accounts of those involved in the case.

What are the consequences

Police carried out 51 searches at the suspects’ homes and workplaces, including at the education department. They seized documentation, computer equipment, USB drives, bank cards, nearly $21,000, over 58,000 hryvnias, 3,400 euros, 1,500 Polish zlotys, 2,000 forints, a car, mobile phones, and draft notes.

Three officials – the director, deputy director and secretary of the educational institution – were detained in accordance with legal procedure. They have now been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or acquisition of property through abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



It is reported that preventive measures have been imposed on all of them. Further steps are being taken to notify other participants in the scheme of the charges and to identify the full circle of those involved.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The penalty under the charged article provides for imprisonment of up to 12 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.





