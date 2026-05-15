Defense Forces hit Ryazansky oil refinery, enemy vessels, ammunition depots and radar station – General Staff
Yesterday and overnight on May 15, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.
Strike on oil refinery
In particular, the Ryazansky oil refinery in Ryazan (Ryazan region, Russia) was hit. A large-scale fire was recorded on the facility’s premises.
The Ryazansky oil refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. Its processing capacity is about 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel used to meet the needs of Russian occupation forces.
Vessels hit
In addition, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit a small missile boat and a minesweeper at the Kaspiysk base.
Attacks on other facilities
- Enemy ammunition depots were also hit in the areas of Epifanivka and Rovenky in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.
- In addition, a depot of logistics assets was hit in Raihorodka in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, as well as an enemy EW assets depot in Dmytrivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian troops also struck Russia’s FSB coastal technical reconnaissance post in Mariupol, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region: an MR-232 Bussol-S radar station and an electro-optical module were hit.
- In addition, an enemy fuel and lubricants depot was hit in Mariupol.
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