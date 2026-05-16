Europe should become peaceful project with weapons in hand, - Estonian Prime Minister Michal
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that Europe must increase defense spending and strengthen NATO in the face of current threats.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ERR.
"Europe must become a peaceful project that is prepared to take up arms and make a greater contribution to its own defense. That is where trust begins," the prime minister emphasized.
As an example, Michal cited Estonia itself, whose defense budget has reached a record high.
"Estonia's 5.4% of GDP spent on defense is our investment in our independence and our future," he said.
Speaking about the role of the North Atlantic Alliance, the Estonian prime minister compared it to a high-end mechanism: "NATO is like a Swiss watch: expensive, but it works. We see this every day in our seas and in our skies."
At the conclusion of his speech, Michal concluded that, given the current geopolitical realities, the allies need a "strong and adaptable NATO."
What happened before?
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte plans to meet with Europe's leading defense companies to encourage investment and increase arms production.
- The British government is considering the possibility of establishing a so-called "defense bank," which could serve as a tool for financing the rearmament of Northern European allies within NATO.
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Speaking at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Riga, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that NATO allies must strengthen their unity and increase defense spending.
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