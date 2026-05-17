Situation in Kostiantynivka is dire; enemy has already entered city, - Butusov

The situation in the Kostiantynivka area of the Donetsk region is currently challenging for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the "Khartiia" Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

Will they be able to hold the city?

"Theoretically, there is always a chance, but the enemy has already entered the urban area, and to fight successfully there—and to even speak of success in Kostiantynivka—we must first protect the road to Kostiantynivka and the logistics routes, which the enemy is currently attempting to bring under full control due to its tactical position, significantly complicating our logistics," the military officer noted.

In his view, systematic measures to combat enemy UAVs are now of the utmost importance.

Watch more: Robotic assault in Kostiantynivka: ground-based kamikaze drones eliminated SRG of eight occupiers. VIDEO

"If there are systematic steps to combat the enemy’s UAVs and destroy not only the drones in the air but also the positions from which the enemy constantly launches hundreds of drones every day to block Kostiantynivka, then yes, we will see a chance. A chance in the air," he clarified.

What preceded this?