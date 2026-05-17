Situation in Kostiantynivka is dire; enemy has already entered city, - Butusov
The situation in the Kostiantynivka area of the Donetsk region is currently challenging for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
This was reported by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the "Khartiia" Brigade, according to Censor.NET.
Will they be able to hold the city?
"Theoretically, there is always a chance, but the enemy has already entered the urban area, and to fight successfully there—and to even speak of success in Kostiantynivka—we must first protect the road to Kostiantynivka and the logistics routes, which the enemy is currently attempting to bring under full control due to its tactical position, significantly complicating our logistics," the military officer noted.
In his view, systematic measures to combat enemy UAVs are now of the utmost importance.
"If there are systematic steps to combat the enemy’s UAVs and destroy not only the drones in the air but also the positions from which the enemy constantly launches hundreds of drones every day to block Kostiantynivka, then yes, we will see a chance. A chance in the air," he clarified.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the enemy is attempting to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, and the city is under a counter-sabotage operation.
- Marines of the 36th Brigade repelled an assault in the Kostiantynivka direction and destroyed the occupiers’ multiple launch rocket systems.
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