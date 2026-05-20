Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for fourth day in row – Naftogaz

On the night of 20 May, Russian forces attacked Naftogaz Group’s oil and gas infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv region with missiles.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the company’s press service.

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Attack on energy infrastructure continues

The strike was preceded by a prolonged drone attack that lasted throughout the day and affected several production sites.

The company noted that targeted strikes on its facilities have been recorded for the fourth day in a row. As a result of the latest hits, part of the equipment was damaged and destroyed.

No employees were injured. Specialists will begin assessing the scale of the damage and carrying out restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

As a reminder, on the night of 19 May, Russian forces had already attacked Naftogaz Group’s infrastructure facilities.

Read more: Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in two Ukrainian regions