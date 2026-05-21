Corruption protection case involving network of "porn offices": five suspects taken into custody with bail option, Prosecutor General’s Office says

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the court imposed preventive measures on five participants in a corruption scheme linked to covering up the operation of a network of so-called "porn offices".

This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

According to the investigation, police officials and people close to them may have received undue benefits for ensuring the unhindered operation of premises where pornographic content was illegally created and distributed.

Read more: Comprehensive inspections have been launched in regions where police officials have been exposed for involvement in criminal schemes, - National Police

Preventive measures

It is reported that the court imposed preventive measures on all five suspects in the form of pre-trial detention with the option of bail.

In particular:

the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UAH 7 million bail;

the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UAH 5 million bail;

the first deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, UAH 5 million bail;

the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, UAH 1.164 million bail;

the driver of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UAH 8 million bail.

Read more: Four senior officials at National Police have been suspended from their posts over case involving protection of ’porn offices’

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying the full circle of people who may have been involved in the corrupt cover-up of illegal activities.

Background