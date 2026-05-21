Corruption protection case involving network of "porn offices": five suspects taken into custody with bail option, Prosecutor General’s Office says
At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the court imposed preventive measures on five participants in a corruption scheme linked to covering up the operation of a network of so-called "porn offices".
This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to the investigation, police officials and people close to them may have received undue benefits for ensuring the unhindered operation of premises where pornographic content was illegally created and distributed.
Preventive measures
It is reported that the court imposed preventive measures on all five suspects in the form of pre-trial detention with the option of bail.
In particular:
- the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UAH 7 million bail;
- the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UAH 5 million bail;
- the first deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, UAH 5 million bail;
- the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, UAH 1.164 million bail;
- the driver of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UAH 8 million bail.
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying the full circle of people who may have been involved in the corrupt cover-up of illegal activities.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that a scheme to cover up "porn offices" in three regions had been exposed during a large-scale operation to cleanse the National Police system of corruption.
- During searches of top National Police officials as part of the investigation into the scheme to cover up "porn offices", a number of luxury cars and more than UAH 22 million in cash were seized.
- It is known that four officials from regional departments who are involved in the case concerning the receipt of undue benefits, namely the scheme to cover up "porn offices", were suspended from duty.
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