US approves sale of Hawk system equipment to Ukraine for $108 million

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of $108.1 million worth of equipment to Ukraine to support the Hawk missile system, with the aim of strengthening the country's air defense capabilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the State Department website.

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"This sale will contribute to achieving the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing the security of a partner country that is a driving force for political and economic stability in Europe," the statement said.

The U.S. agency also notes in its statement that the decision is in response to a request from the Ukrainian government.

"The proposed sale will enhance Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats, further equipping it to carry out self-defense and regional security missions through a more robust integrated air defense system," the State Department added.

Read more: Zelenskyy orders strengthening of air defenses and anti-drone protection in northern Ukraine

HAWK (MIM-23): What Kind of Air Defense System Is It?

The MIM-23 HAWK is an American medium-range surface-to-air missile system that was developed in the 1950s and entered service in 1960. Despite its "age," it has been upgraded many times and is still in use in various countries, including Ukraine.

The system is designed for:

shooting down of aircraft;

interception of cruise missiles;

countering drones and low-flying targets.

Later upgrades also enabled the system to engage more complex targets more effectively, including low-altitude and partially ballistic threats.

Ukraine is receiving the HAWK as:

an additional "layer" of air defense between short-range systems (such as Stinger/Avenger) and long-range systems (such as Patriot);

an effective countermeasure against drones and cruise missiles;

a relatively affordable system sourced from allied stockpiles that can be quickly restored and deployed.

Read more: Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 109 enemy UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS