115 out of 124 enemy UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 22, Russian occupiers launched 124 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: US approves sale of Hawk system equipment to Ukraine for $108 million

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 115 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.



Seven attack UAVs were recorded striking five locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 109 enemy UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS