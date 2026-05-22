Government changes mobilization exemption criteria for critical enterprises – Ministry of Economy

The Cabinet of Ministers is updating the criteria for mobilization exemptions for men liable for military service. In particular, the salary threshold for obtaining a deferment will be raised to UAH 26,000.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Censor.NET informs.

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"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision that makes the system of mobilization exemptions for men liable for military service more transparent, fair, and protected from abuse. The changes concern enterprises, institutions, and organizations designated as critically important for the functioning of the economy and the state under martial law.

The aim is to ensure that this tool works more precisely and applies to those enterprises and employees who truly meet the critical needs of the economy, defence, security, and the livelihoods of the population," the statement said.

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Main changes:

Salary threshold: it will be raised to UAH 25,941. The exception is frontline territories, where the requirement remains unchanged at UAH 21,618.

it will be raised to UAH 25,941. The exception is frontline territories, where the requirement remains unchanged at UAH 21,618. Secondary employment: employees who have a deferment will be counted toward the quota only at their primary place of work. This rule is expected to take effect in mid-June. Previously, by counting employees with secondary jobs at several enterprises, companies effectively "doubled" the number of people granted exemptions.

employees who have a deferment will be counted toward the quota only at their primary place of work. This rule is expected to take effect in mid-June. Previously, by counting employees with secondary jobs at several enterprises, companies effectively "doubled" the number of people granted exemptions. A separate set of changes concerns criticality criteria. Ministries, central executive bodies, and regional military administrations must reapprove their own criticality criteria within one month, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Economy.

These are the criteria used to determine whether an enterprise is truly important for the operation of the economy, defence capability, security, or the provision of the population’s basic needs. In particular, the role of an enterprise in carrying out state tasks, providing critical services, manufacturing essential products, maintaining infrastructure, employment, and the stable functioning of communities may be taken into account, the Ministry of Economy noted.

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Implementation timeline

Within three months after the changes enter into force, the status of all enterprises that have already been designated critically important by the relevant authorities will be reviewed. This will make it possible to update the system and preserve exemptions for those companies, institutions, and organizations whose work the economy, defence capability, and the livelihoods of communities genuinely depend on.