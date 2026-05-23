Britain is preparing new strong sanctions against Russia, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the United Kingdom is preparing new, strong sanctions packages against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the foreign minister told reporters about this.

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What Sybiha said

According to the minister, he discussed sanctions policy with his British counterpart during a meeting in Sweden on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' summit.

Sybiha reported that he had received assurances from the British side regarding the preparation of new sanctions against Russia in "specific areas."

Read more: Zelenskyy proposes reviving E3 format for talks with Russia – The Telegraph

What Ukraine is insisting on

The minister emphasized that Ukraine considers it important to impose a ban on the provision of so-called "maritime services" to Russia.

He also commended the partners' actions in detaining tankers belonging to Russia's shadow fleet.

Sibiga mentioned the court case in Sweden regarding the possible confiscation of one such vessel and stated that this could set a precedent for other EU countries.

Read more: Great Britain will accelerate deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine after massive Russian strike, - Healey

What led up to

On May 19, the United Kingdom issued a license permitting the import of diesel fuel and jet fuel produced from Russian oil in third countries.

The European Commission said it was surprised by London's decision to ease sanctions in this area.

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