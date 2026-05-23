Replacing Hubbard: Former CIA officer Aaron Lucas to head US National Intelligence, - Bloomberg

Former CIA officer Aaron Lucas will serve as acting director of the U.S. National Intelligence Agency following the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard.

This is reported by the news agency Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET

The Views of the New Director of National Intelligence

It is noted that Lucas shares some of U.S. President Donald Trump's most fervent beliefs, particularly regarding the claim that intelligence agencies have been "infected" by the ideology of "political correctness."

During last year's confirmation hearings for his appointment as Deputy Director, Lucas stated that the U.S. intelligence community, which consists of 18 agencies, had become "aimless, bloated, risk-averse, and at times detached from its core mission—intelligence."

He also praised Trump and Gabard for having "done away with the toxic political dogma surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion, which at best was a distraction and at worst pitted intelligence personnel against one another."

"Lucas's statements 'indicate that he will continue Gabbard's aggressive stance toward Democrats, as well as her efforts to discredit the findings of intelligence agencies and bipartisan congressional committees that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election in Trump's favor,' the agency writes."

Read more: Trilateral talks between US, Ukraine and Russia suspended, Rubio says

Career

After working as an analyst at the Cato Institute, Lucas joined the administration of President George W. Bush in 2002 as chief speechwriter in the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Zoellick. During Trump’s first term, he served on the National Security Council.

Regarding the rest of his career, he stated in his testimony before the Senate that "for the past 20-plus years, I have worked as a CIA operative in the shadows, never drawing attention to my actual work, staying away from social media, and remaining active on the front lines of intelligence."

He later served as chief of staff to Richard Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, while Grenell was acting Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard's Resignation

As a reminder, on May 22, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, announced her resignation from her post in President Donald Trump’s administration. She had previously been accused on multiple occasions of holding pro-Russian views.