European ambassadors were shown Western details in missiles used by Russian Federation to hit Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities showed European ambassadors foreign components found in Russian missiles and drones following the Russian Federation’s massive attack on the night of May 24.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine.

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The diplomats met with Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President; Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the President’s Representative on Sanctions Policy; as well as representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Foreign components in Russian missiles

European diplomats were shown details of the Russian "Zircon," "Kalibr," and Kh-101 missiles, as well as the "Geran-2" drones, which Russia used to attack Ukraine.

Foreign-made components—from Switzerland, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, and other countries—were found in these missiles and drones. Some of the parts were manufactured this year.

Representatives of European countries were also shown individual circuit boards from the "Oreshnik" missile system. According to the Ukrainian side, they contain exclusively Russian and Belarusian components manufactured between 2004 and 2014.

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Belarus and sanctions

Vladislav Vlasyuk stated that the partners should focus on effectively blocking the supply of electronics to Russia.

"This will deal a significant blow to Russia's defense production capabilities," he emphasized.

According to Vlasyuk, special attention should be paid to controlling Belarus’s access to foreign electronics. Some of the components for Russian missiles—including microchips and circuit boards for cruise missiles and the "Oreshnik"—were manufactured at the "Integral" plant in Minsk.

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Ukraine calls for strikes against Russia's shadow fleet

Pavlo Palisa called on European countries to strengthen existing sanctions against Russia and to speed up work on new rounds of restrictions.

He emphasized that Russia has openly stated its readiness to continue missile strikes against Ukraine, particularly against Kyiv.

"This isn't about what they call 'decision-making centers'; it's about the civilian population, about civilian casualties. They are incapable of carrying out such strikes on their own, without assistance or an industrial base from other countries," Palisa said.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side also called on its partners to take more active measures against Russia’s shadow fleet—seizing vessels and tightening targeted sanctions against captains and companies that help Russia circumvent restrictions.

According to Ukrainian sources, in 2025, Russia earned over $101 billion through its shadow fleet and allocated a significant portion of those funds to weapons production.