Sybiha on Putin’s proposal regarding EU negotiators: "Definitely not Schröder or Depardieu"

Certain names of potential candidates to represent Europe in talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war are known, but it is definitely not former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, whom Russian dictator Putin proposed.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a briefing, LIGA.net writes, Censor.NET reports.

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On Europe’s negotiator for Russia

"Yes, there are certain names. I will not name them because this is a diplomatic process, but it is definitely not Schröder," Sybiha said.

Jokingly, the foreign minister asked that the Russians not propose actors Gérard Depardieu or Steven Seagal as mediators.

"I do not know, maybe they will also drag Orbán in as a negotiator on their side," Sybiha added, referring to pro-Russian former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Read more: Germany may put forward Steinmeier as negotiator between the EU and Russia

According to the minister, the format of representation is still being discussed. Among the options are a group of countries, a group of leaders or another mechanism. Sybiha is convinced that there should be no lengthy discussions about who exactly should represent Europe at peace talks.

"It should not be like that. This is a weakness; this is the division of Europe. This is exactly what Putin is waiting for. For individual leaders or representatives to start reaching out to him — that is a weakness. We believe there must be a common, consolidated position, a single voice," the foreign minister added.

In addition, he said, the talks must be conducted with Ukraine’s position taken into account.

Read more: Schröder is Russian lobbyist, he cannot be mediator between Russia and EU, – Kallas

Background