Ukraine relies on United States for ballistic missile defense. Sufficient number of Patriot systems could help bring war to end, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had sent an urgent letter to Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress regarding the need to supply Ukraine with anti-ballistic systems and missiles for them.

He made this statement during a briefing in Sweden, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to Zelenskyy, the most important priority today is protection against Russian ballistic and other types of missiles.

"Europe has its own tools for defending against cruise missiles, but it’s much more complicated with ballistic missiles. We are forced to rely, first and foremost, on the United States. Now, due to the war in Iran, the supply of missiles for the Patriot system has become more problematic.

On Tuesday (May 26—Ed.), I sent a special letter regarding this to the U.S. President and the U.S. Congress. It is a detailed letter covering all aspects of what is needed and how the supply of a sufficient number of Patriot missiles and systems could influence the end of the war," the head of state said.

The president is hoping for a response.

"I am grateful to all the senators and congressmen, to all our friends in the U.S., who have responded positively to my appeal," he added.

Read more: Ukraine will purchase up to 20 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy had sent Trump an urgent letter regarding a critical shortage of air defense systems and missiles for them. One official stated that Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Olha Stefanishyna, had delivered the letter to the White House, as well as to House Speaker Mike Johnson and other members of Congress.

Read more: Zelenskyy sent Trump urgent letter regarding critical shortage of air defence systems and missiles for them