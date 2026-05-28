61 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times. The Pokrovsk direction remains the most active, with 17 enemy attacks recorded there.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 28 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the settlements of Rohizne, Bachivsk, Sopych, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Buniakyne, Prohres, Neskuchne, and Yastrubshchyna came under fire in the Sumy region.

In the Chernihiv region, Senkivka came under fire.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements have taken place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and conducted 46 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, three of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: More than 13,000 people evacuated from Donetsk region in one month

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units four times near the settlements of Sheviakivka and Lyman, and towards Izbytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has attacked twice today near Kivsharivka and Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invaders made six attempts to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman and Dibrova. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Riznykivka.

Read more: Tuapse Oil Refinery, air defence assets and other occupiers’ facilities were struck by Defence Forces, – General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was repelled near the settlement of Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 17 times to push our warriors from their positions near the settlements of Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Sichneve.

Combat operations in the east

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Myrne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

Read more: European ambassadors were shown Western details in missiles used by Russian Federation to hit Kyiv

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian invaders attacked once near Bilohrudyi Island.

According to the General Staff, there are currently no significant changes in the situation in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.