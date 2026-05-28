National Council registers Newsmax Ukraine TV channel

Newsmax Ukraine will officially launch as a broadcaster in Ukraine. At its meeting on Thursday, 28 May, the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting registered Television and Radio Company Newsmax Ukraine LLC.

This was reported by the National Council, Censor.NET reports.

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More about the TV channel

The company is launching a linear media service using internet broadcasting technology (OTT, IPTV) under the Newsmax Ukraine logo.

The original American TV channel Newsmax positions itself as the main alternative to the conservative Fox News and is often called President Donald Trump’s "favorite megaphone." In the US, it ranks fourth in popularity among cable news channels.

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The launch of the Ukrainian broadcaster is part of the American network’s large-scale strategy in Eastern Europe. At the same time, the subordination structure looks specific: the Ukrainian branch will report to the Polish one, which in turn reports to the Serbian state-owned company Telekom Srbija.

What is known about founders and funding

According to YouControl, Television and Radio Company Newsmax Ukraine LLC was registered in late September 2025 with a charter capital of UAH 1 million.

The founders of Television and Radio Company Newsmax Ukraine LLC are a Polish firm owned by Latvian Roman Varlamovs (with an 85% stake), and Liudmyla Nemyria (with 15%). Nemyria is also the general producer of Newsmax Ukraine.

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According to Nemyria, the project is fully funded by its founders. The channel has already rented premises in Kyiv, where renovation work is currently underway. After receiving registration from the National Council, the company plans to announce open recruitment for 50 employees.

Nemyria said the media outlet would work for both Ukrainian and American audiences at the same time. Broadcasts will be translated into English, while joint marathons involving politicians from the US and Ukraine are expected to become its key feature.