Europe should be party to negotiations on Ukraine, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Europe should participate in negotiations not as a neutral mediator, but as a party with its own security interests.

According to Censor.NET, Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated this on the social media platform X.

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"We are committed to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Europe must play a role at the negotiating table, not as a neutral mediator, but as a party with its own interests," the post states.

Valtonen stated that successful negotiations must begin with a complete ceasefire and decisive confidence-building measures.

Read more: Europe cannot be mediator, we must push Ukraine and Russia towards direct negotiations, Kallas says

What happened before?

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed his willingness to represent the interests of the European bloc in negotiations with Moscow, if necessary.

The European Union is discussing the possible appointment of a special negotiator to participate in the peace talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. Among the candidates mentioned are Angela Merkel, Mario Draghi, Alexander Stubb, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Also, according to the publication, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide could be appointed to this role.

Read more: European Union has refused to appoint special envoy for talks with Russia, - media