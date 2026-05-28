Europe cannot be mediator, we must push Ukraine and Russia towards direct negotiations, Kallas says

Europe should push Ukraine and Russia towards direct negotiations, as it cannot act as a mediator because it defends Europe’s interests and Ukraine’s interests, since Ukraine is also part of Europe.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, said this at a press conference after the informal meeting of foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Limassol on 28 May, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Liberty.

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Direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

She stressed that an unconditional ceasefire is a prerequisite for any peace talks.

"One more thing about who could be a mediator (in the negotiations. – Ed.). I think it is very important that we push Ukraine and Russia towards direct negotiations with each other, because there are many issues that only they themselves can resolve and no one else. So there may be countries conducting ‘shuttle diplomacy,’ but ultimately they themselves have to sit down at the negotiating table on the issues that only they can resolve," Kallas noted.

Read more: Kallas warns EU against direct talks with Russia without clear conditions

Europe is on Ukraine’s side

The diplomat also stressed that Europe could never be a neutral mediator because it is on Ukraine’s side.

"If you look at their (Russian. – Ed.) demands, they are essentially about tipping the scales in their favor, because all concessions so far have been made by Ukraine. But there must also be concessions from Russia. That means we must also help in these negotiations. But we cannot be mediators, because we defend Europe’s interests and Ukraine’s interests, since Ukraine is also part of Europe. That is why, whether it concerns a ceasefire or any other issue I have spoken about before, we cannot be mediators. We cannot be neutral and treat both sides equally, because we are clearly on Ukraine’s side," the official explained.

Read more: Europe cannot be mediator in Russia’s negotiations against Ukraine, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide

Joint EU and US efforts

According to Kallas, all EU efforts "must complement US efforts," and "the ministers also stressed this very clearly."

"We are not coming instead of the United States, but are actually dealing with issues that they did not raise during these negotiations," she said.

Kallas noted that although the situation "is changing in Ukraine’s favor," Russia "is not showing any real interest in peace."

Read more: Sandu called for increased pressure on Russia: Putin is not interested in serious negotiations

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