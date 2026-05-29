Russian UAVs attacked three foreign vessels in Black Sea maritime corridor, - Kuleba

Enemy drones attacked three merchant ships in the Black Sea shipping lane. Fires broke out on board, two people were injured, and one ship was towed to port.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

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The hits caused fires on board the ships, which were extinguished by the crews.



On the ship flying the Vanuatu flag, two crew members sustained minor injuries—they were provided with the necessary medical care. The ship itself was towed away for repairs.

"Despite constant Russian attacks, Ukraine is keeping the maritime corridor open, and ports and crews continue to ensure the flow of goods and global food security," Kuleba emphasized.

Attacks on merchant ships are becoming a regular occurrence

Attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea are a regular feature of the Russian-Ukrainian naval conflict, which affects merchant and cargo ships, occurs both near Ukrainian ports and in international waters, and results in damage, injuries to crews, and increased risks to navigation.

Since the beginning of 2026, attacks targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea have evolved into a persistent risk for the merchant fleet, rather than isolated incidents.

In January, the situation escalated sharply following a series of drone strikes on cargo ships and tankers in the northwestern part of the sea, primarily near the Odesa region. Specifically:

On January 12, Russian forces attacked two civilian vessels in the Black Sea that were flying the flags of Panama and San Marino;

On March 4, a Panamanian-flagged civilian vessel leaving the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was damaged in an attack by a Russian drone.

See more: Russia attacked Turkish vessel sailing from port in Odesa region: there are injuries. PHOTOS