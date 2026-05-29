Defense Ministry urges Ukrainians not to ignore air raid alerts on 30-31 May
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has urged citizens not to ignore air raid alerts over the weekend. Residents of Kyiv have been advised to be especially vigilant.
The ministry wrote this on the social media platform Threads, Censor.NET reports.
Warning from the Defense Ministry
The Ministry of Defense stressed that amid military failures, Russian occupiers are in agony, so their air attacks are aimed solely at intimidating civilians.
"Take care of your own safety and the safety of your loved ones... Go down to shelters. Do not forget your little pets. This applies to absolutely everyone. But especially Kyiv," the statement said.
The ministry added that the enemy is currently pursuing no military objective other than sowing panic and outright terror against Ukrainians.
Background
- As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier officially warned, citing intelligence data, that Russian invaders had amassed forces and were preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities.
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