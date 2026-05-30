Estonia has deployed its first drone detection systems along border with Russia

Estonia has installed its first stationary systems for detecting and monitoring drones at three sections of its land border with Russia in the southeastern part of the country. By the end of the year, the government plans to deploy similar systems along the entire eastern border of the country.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, this was reported by the Estonian Ministry of the Interior.

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Enhances the sense of security throughout Europe

"The first devices have already been installed and are operational. This is just the beginning: we are moving toward creating a network that will cover all of Estonia. Recent incidents involving drones show that we have realistically assessed the risks and carefully planned the development of our capabilities. Our eastern border is well protected, and strengthening our capabilities in the fight against drones enhances the sense of security for all of Europe," said Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro.

On May 29, the minister visited a section of the eastern border near the so-called Saatseski Boot, where he inspected the progress of construction work and the installation of monitoring systems along the Piuza River.

In areas where fixed surveillance equipment has not yet been installed or where there is a need for enhanced monitoring, the Department of Police and Border Guard has demonstrated the operation of new mobile surveillance systems.

Read more: Russia and Belarus are responsible for drones in Baltic airspace, - von der Leyen

The development of new sites is ongoing

According to Taro, border security capabilities are constantly improving, and infrastructure construction and modernization are proceeding on schedule or even ahead of schedule.

The Department of Police and Border Guard is currently continuing to procure equipment for the following border sections and preparing for its installation.

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