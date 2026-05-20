Russia and Belarus are responsible for drones in Baltic airspace, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russia and Belarus are responsible for the drones that are increasingly entering the airspace of the Baltic states.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this on the social media platform X.

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According to the senior official, Russia's public threats against the Baltic states "are completely unacceptable."

"Let there be no doubt about this. A threat against one member state is a threat to our entire Union," she emphasized.

According to the President of the European Commission, Russia and Belarus bear direct responsibility for the drones that "pose a threat to the lives and safety of people on the eastern flank."

"Europe will respond with unity and strength. We will continue to strengthen the security of our eastern flank through robust collective defense and readiness at all levels," she added.

Read more: Russia is deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones into airspace of Baltic states, - Foreign Ministry

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