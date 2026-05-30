Orbán could be offered job at UN and protection from potential persecution in Hungary, - media

People close to Viktor Orbán are discussing the possibility of him being appointed to a high-ranking position at the UN with the support of representatives of the MAGA wing of the U.S. Republican Party. According to media reports, such a scenario could grant the Hungarian politician diplomatic immunity in the event of a change in government in Budapest.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," this was reported by the investigative project Vsquare.

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A UN position for immunity

According to foreign and Hungarian sources, the U.S. is considering promoting Orbán to a high-ranking position at the UN, which would grant him diplomatic immunity.

Under the 1946 UN Convention, only the UN Secretary-General, his deputies, and his assistants enjoy full diplomatic immunity, equivalent to that of ambassadors. This immunity protects them, their spouses, and their minor children from virtually any legal proceedings, including criminal ones.

The heads of specialized agencies are also entitled to diplomatic immunity; however, in this case, protection from prosecution applies only to acts performed by them in their official capacity at the United Nations.

In addition to potential support from the United States, Orbán can also count on Argentine President Javier Milei. His support is significant given the race for the position of the next UN Secretary-General, in which the favorite is Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, an Argentine who is close to Milei.

In addition to diplomatic immunity, the UN post will provide the former Hungarian prime minister with a job in New York. As previously reported, Orbán will travel to the United States this summer for the World Cup, while his daughter and son-in-law have been living there for a year.

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Orbán may stay in the U.S. much longer

So if the political situation in Budapest becomes too tense, Orbán might stay in the U.S. much longer than the tournament lasts. A position at the UN would give him an additional option—he wouldn’t have to seek political asylum in Washington.

Journalists managed to ask Orbán whether the former official feared that he or any of his family members might face trial as part of an investigation that could be launched by the new government of Péter Magyar.

"Come on, why would I? I follow the law... I swore an oath to that effect, I’ve kept all my oaths, and this one too. Is there anything else you’d like to know?" replied the former prime minister.

What happened before?