Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 31 May, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov. The strikes caused a fire on the refinery’s premises, and thick smoke could be seen rising above the site. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the possible consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel Supernova+.

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Initial details

As noted, explosions were heard in Saratov at around 3.15 am, after which a fire broke out on the refinery premises. According to OSINT analysts, the strike likely hit the isomerisation unit.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

See more: SSU struck "Armavir" oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation, 500 km from Ukrainian border, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

What is known about the company?

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest enterprises in the Russian Federation’s oil refining industry. Its production capacity allows it to process around 5.8 million tonnes of crude oil annually, which accounts for approximately 2.2% of Russia’s total oil refining volume. The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products, including diesel fuel, petrol, fuel oil and aviation fuel.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery had suspended operations following a drone attack.