Drones attacked Rostov region: fuel depot caught fire in Matveyev Kurgan, and evacuation was carried out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Local authorities in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation have reported a drone attack on a fuel tank in Matveyev Kurgan.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Details from local authorities

According to the region’s governor, Yuriy Slyusar, a fire broke out overnight at a fuel storage facility belonging to a private company that supplies fuel to agricultural producers in the Matveyev-Kurgan district, caused by falling debris from a UAV.

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He noted that firefighting operations are ongoing. Residents of private homes located near the site of the fire have been evacuated. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

According to the Russian side, more than 50 drones were allegedly shot down over the Rostov region during the night. Nine districts in the region came under attack.

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