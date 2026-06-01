At least one of the tanks at the Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD) in the city of Armavir, Krasnodar Krai, has been damaged.

This was reported by journalists from the "Schemes" project, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A satellite photo from 31 May shows the aftermath of the attack by Ukrainian drones.

At least one of the tanks on the station’s premises has been damaged.

"The satellite image also shows that another tank at the oil depot, which was hit back in March this year, has not yet been repaired or replaced," they noted.







Read more: Russian oil refineries must be attacked again and again, - Hodges

What led up to this?

On 30 May 2026, it was reported that drones had struck the Krasnodar region: an oil depot had been hit.

It later emerged that the SSU had struck the "Armavir" oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, 500 km from the Ukrainian border.

Read more: Russia’s shadow fleet: over half of tankers in critical condition, - Financial Times