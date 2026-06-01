62 combat clashes recorded on front, 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, occupation forces have assaulted the positions of Ukrainian defenders 62 times.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 1 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

Russian artillery continues to mercilessly pound Ukraine’s border areas. Today in Sumy Oblast, the areas of the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Chervonyi Pakhar, Korenok and Viktorove came under enemy airstrikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat clashes took place, and one battle is still ongoing. In the same area, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions and peaceful villages 50 times, including eight times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried four times to break through the defenses near Veterynarne, Starytsia, and Prylipka. One battle is still ongoing at this moment.

Read more: Defense Forces are holding back Russia’s massive pressure: 228 combat clashes have taken place over day, General Staff says

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers attacked once, trying to push Ukrainian units out near Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

The aggressor was active in the Lyman direction, carrying out four assaults near Kopanky, Drobysheve, Lyman and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully nullified two attempts by the invaders to advance toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 60 combat engagements occurred at front, Pokrovsk direction is fiercest – General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian units carried out seven attacks, trying to advance near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and toward Kucheriv Yar and Nove Shakhove.

The intensity of fighting remains traditionally high in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried 25 times to dislodge our defenders from their positions near Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne and Horikhove, and toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Bilytske and Serhiivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack near the settlement of Verbove.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 enemy attacks were repelled near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne and Charivne, and toward Kosivtseve, Rizdvianka and Tsvitkove. Two more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers made two futile attempts to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: Russia has intensified attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff. MAP

No significant changes in the operational situation have been recorded in the remaining areas of the front, and no enemy attempts to advance have been reported.