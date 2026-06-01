Two captured Azov fighters have been "sentenced" in Russia to 19 and 20 years in prison

The Southern District Military "Court" of the Russian Federation in Rostov-on-Don handed down a "sentence" against two captured fighters from "Azov" — 30-year-old Dmytro Kyshchenko and 32-year-old Vsevolod Shyrokykh, sentencing them to 19 and 20 years in prison, respectively.

This was reported by Mediazona, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that both prisoners of war were found guilty of allegedly "participating in a terrorist group" and "undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities." They were accused of "participating in the Azov Regiment."

It is reported that Kyshchenko served as a senior soldier in the Azov Battalion, while Shyrokykh was an operator in the robotic reconnaissance unit.

Watch more: Soldiers of 1st Corps of National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" eliminated over 1,800 occupiers and destroyed hundreds of pieces of equipment in May. VIDEO

"Azov" fighters held captive by Russia

As a reminder, Russia continues to systematically block the return of soldiers from the Azov Brigade by removing them from the latest prisoner exchange lists due to its prolonged propaganda campaign to demonize the unit. Currently, more than 700 soldiers remain in the aggressor’s captivity.