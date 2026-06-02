Yaroslav Ivanov (Varnak), fighter of EW company of 3rd Army Corps, killed defending Ukraine

Twenty-three-year-old serviceman Yaroslav Ivanov, call sign Varnak, a fighter of a separate electronic warfare (EW) company within the Third Army Corps, has been killed in action defending Ukraine.

Volunteer and friend of the fallen soldier Kateryna Pylypchuk reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about the fallen soldier?

Yaroslav Ivanov joined the defense of his homeland back in 2022, at the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He began his combat path in the ranks of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar."

Later, the soldier received a position in the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and from 2025 he defended Ukraine as part of the EW company of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Third Army Corps.

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Yaroslav is remembered as a person who loved Ukraine above all else, dedicating all his creative work and life path to it. His life motto, which he carried through the entire war, was the prophetic words: "I will dissolve into You, and live forever in You." He loved singing and recorded the mini-album Have a Good War!

Farewell

The defender’s heart stopped on 31 May 2026 while he was carrying out another combat mission. Yaroslav Ivanov will forever remain 23.

The Ukrainian Hero will be buried in Kyiv. Detailed information about the time and place of the farewell ceremony will be announced later.

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