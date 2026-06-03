55% of Ukrainians believe that government is not doing its "homework" for EU accession, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

More than half of Ukrainians believe that the government is not doing enough—or is not doing anything at all—to prepare the country for EU accession.

According to Censor.NET, this is indicated by data from a "Sociopolis" poll.

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Details

According to the survey, 55% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian government is not doing the necessary "homework" for EU accession, or is doing very little of it.

31.0% chose the answer "not doing much," while 24.0% selected "not doing any at all."

At the same time, 38.9% hold the opposite view, though only 5.8% believe that the government is fully doing the necessary "homework" for EU accession, and 33.1% believe it is mostly doing so.

Another 6.2% of respondents were unable to decide on their assessment.

Sociologists noted that while public opinion supports the country’s European course, it is accompanied by a rather critical assessment of the state’s internal readiness for rapid accession to the European Union.

"For a significant portion of citizens, the issue of European integration is linked not only to the EU’s foreign policy decisions but also to the need to combat corruption, improve the quality of the central government’s work, and implement domestic reforms," they added.

Read more: 35.6% of Ukrainians believe that progress towards EU membership is hindered by corruption in government bodies, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from May 24 to 29, 2026. A total of 1,002 respondents were surveyed.

The theoretical statistical margin of error for the proportion of a characteristic, with a confidence level of 0.95 and without accounting for the design effect, does not exceed:

3.1% – for data close to 50%;

2.7% – for data close to 25% and 75%;

2.5% – for data close to 20% and 80%;

2.2% – for data close to 15% and 85%;

1.9% – for data close to 10% and 90%;

1.4% – for data close to 5% and 95%;

Read more: Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar has set condition for Ukraine regarding opening of first cluster of EU accession negotiations