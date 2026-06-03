Power units at Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs return to operation after repairs

National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom has approached the halfway point of its scheduled maintenance campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

This was stated by Energoatom’s acting CEO Pavlo Kovtoniuk, Censor.NET reports, citing the company’s press service. According to him, some power units at the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs have already been returned to operation after repairs were completed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Maintenance campaign underway at several NPPs

"We have approached the halfway point in the implementation of scheduled preventive and medium repairs. Some power units at the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs have been returned to operation after repairs, while work on others is either ongoing or will begin according to schedule," Pavlo Kovtoniuk said.

Repair work is also currently being carried out at the power units of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

The company stressed that preparations of power units for the next heating season are proceeding in line with approved plans.

Read more: Local ceasefire in place in ZNPP area to repair power line, - IAEA

Work being carried out ahead of schedule

According to the company’s head, all repairs are currently running ahead of schedule.

"Importantly, all work is being carried out ahead of schedule: scheduled preventive repairs are currently being completed, on average, four days earlier than planned," Kovtoniuk said.

Energoatom said the timely completion of the maintenance campaign should ensure the stable operation of nuclear generation during the autumn-winter period.

Read more: IAEA expands missions to two more electrical substations related to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Grossi