Ukraine shot down 14 times more aerial targets in month than US and allies while repelling Iranian attacks

In May 2026, Ukraine intercepted 14.5 times more aerial targets than the United States and its allies in the Middle East.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Andromeda Group, a company specializing in humanitarian demining and robotic systems.

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For the study, experts analyzed official reports from US Central Command (CENTCOM), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and Ukraine’s Air Force.

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 5,000 aerial targets

According to the analysis, in May, the Russian army used 65 ballistic and aeroballistic Kinzhal and Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles against Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 13 of them.

Russia also launched 120 Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, and Kh-59/69 cruise missiles, of which 99 were shot down.

The most massive attacks involved Shahed-type attack UAVs. Over the month, the occupiers launched 5,100 such drones, of which Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5,053.

In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 5,285 aerial targets in May. The Defense Forces destroyed 5,165 of them.

Watch more: Over 57,000 enemy air targets destroyed during May, according to Air Force. VIDEO

US and allies repelled significantly fewer attacks

At the same time, according to the company, Iran launched 38 ballistic missiles at the United States and its allies in May, of which 20 were shot down.

There were also 15 cruise missile launches recorded, of which eight were destroyed.

In addition, the Iranian side used more than 310 Shahed-type attack UAVs, of which US forces and allies shot down 249.

In total, 363 aerial targets were used in attacks, of which 277 were destroyed.

Read more: 212 enemy drones out of 229 destroyed - Air Force

Comparison conducted without double counting

The company said that, when making the calculations, it excluded cases of possible double counting of targets shot down by US forces and their allies.

Reconnaissance UAVs and guided aerial bombs destroyed by Ukrainian forces were also not included in the statistics.

As a result of the analysis, experts concluded that Ukraine destroyed 14.5 times more aerial targets in May than the United States and its partners in the Middle East.

Read more: Fiercest fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff