Russia launches ballistic strike on Dnipro district: ATB warehouses on fire, eight injured (updated). VIDEO

Russian forces launched another strike on the Dnipro district during the day on 3 June. The attack caused a large-scale fire at warehouses belonging to one of the retail chains.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Russians have again struck the Dnipro district. According to preliminary reports, warehouses of one of the retail chains caught fire," the statement said.

Read more: Former serviceman with Russian passport: spotter for Russian attacks on Dnipro on 2 June detained – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Six people have already required medical assistance.

Five have been hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.

A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro district.

Read more: Death toll from attack on Dnipro rises to 15, including boys aged 3 and 8 and rescuer (updated)

"We hit them with a combat corvette in Kronstadt. They hit us with ATB food warehouses in Dnipro," Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.

UPDATE

Later, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote: "As a result of the evening Russian attack, several apartment blocks and a kindergarten were also affected. Up to a hundred windows were shattered there.

The city is now providing water trucks to rescuers to help extinguish the huge fire at the ATB warehouses, despite the fact that this is Slobozhanske, a different territorial community.

At the same time, Dnipro city hospitals are treating the injured. People have shrapnel wounds and lacerations."

See more: In Dnipro, another drone strike on a house: damage reported. PHOTO

UPDATE

At 6:55 p.m., it was reported that Russia had launched another strike on Dnipro district. The enemy attacked a logistics company.

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro district has risen to eight. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition. The others are in moderate condition," Hanzha reported at 8:17 p.m.

As a reminder, the enemy attacked Dnipro overnight on 2 June. So far, 16 people are known to have been killed and 42 injured.