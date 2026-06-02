Former serviceman with Russian passport: spotter for Russian attacks on Dnipro on 2 June detained – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An enemy agent involved in planning the Russian Federation’s missile and drone attack on Dnipro on the night of 2 June has been detained. He turned out to be a former soldier from the region’s Krynychky district who had been recruited by the enemy and held a Russian passport.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

According to the investigation, the suspect tracked the time and flight paths of fighter jets and attack helicopters of Ukraine’s Armed Forces that protect the skies over the frontline region.

In this way, the ruscists were looking for "weak spots" in the region’s air defense and hoped to identify the bases of Ukrainian aircraft in order to launch a combined strike on them.

It is noted that to gather intelligence, the perpetrator went out into the field during air raid alerts to record the coordinates and time intervals of the take-offs of Defence Forces aircraft and helicopters.

See more: Consequences of the attack on Dnipro: 7 buildings destroyed and a further 49 damaged. Six people have died, including one rescuer. PHOTOS

It has been established that Russian intelligence officers recruited the suspect via a Telegram channel, where he was seeking contacts with Russian agents.

During reconnaissance missions, the suspect drove around the area in his own car, constantly changing locations to gather intelligence.

Arrest and charging

The agent was arrested at his place of residence. During a search, a Russian passport and a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy were found in his possession.

Read more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 7 dead, 35 injured, residential building destroyed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

The man has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties and destruction. PHOTO





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