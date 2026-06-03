Rutte addresses young Russians recruited by Russia for war: You will be left to suffer in mud and die

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned young Russians against taking part in the war against Ukraine.

He said this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 3 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Rutte’s appeal to Russians

"You are being lied to... You will not be trained. The equipment you are given will be of poor quality. There is a very high chance that you will die or be wounded while you are there. And there is a chance that if you are wounded, you will be left to suffer in the mud and die," the NATO chief said.

Read more: Russian army’s losses reach up to 35,000 month – Zelenskyy

Russian losses in the war

Rutte also cited an estimate of Russian losses. According to him, more than 30,000 Russian soldiers are killed every month.

"That means losing more people in one month than the Soviet Union lost in 10 years in Afghanistan in the 1980s," he said, calling the figures "absolutely staggering."

Read more: Russia loses five times as many soldiers each month as Ukraine, - Rubio