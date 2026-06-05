Overnight, USF struck five cargo ships in ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk and in coastal waters of temporarily occupied territories. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an operation deep behind enemy lines, dealing a devastating blow to the Russian invaders’ maritime logistics and smuggling routes in the Sea of Azov. According to Censor.NET, on the night of 5 June, USF units successfully attacked five of the occupiers’ cargo ships at once.

The strikes were carried out against enemy vessels located in the waters of the temporarily occupied ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk, as well as in the coastal waters of the temporarily occupied territories. It is noted that the Ukrainian forces targeted dry cargo ships and a tanker, which the aggressor country was using for military purposes.

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Russian Black Sea marauders attempted to operate covertly: they painted over the ships’ names and switched off their navigation radars. In this way, the invaders carried out the covert theft of Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories, and on the return journey transported military cargo, weapons and fuel and lubricants for the needs of the occupying forces.

"The occupier’s smuggling logistics must be stopped. Drones from the 1st Operational Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces paid a courtesy visit to the dry cargo ships and the tanker. Good optics, heavy 100-kilogram arguments," the authors of the post note.

Read more: USF units hit Russian dry cargo vessel Leonid Pestrikov in occupied Berdiansk. VIDEO

Watch more: Drones with "Police" inscription on board attack three tankers of Russia’s shadow fleet off coast of Türkiye. VIDEO