Russia is endangering Ukrainian nuclear facilities, - Sybiha on Russia’s strike on nuclear fuel storage in the Chornobyl zone

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha strongly condemned the Russian strike on the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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Consequences

He noted that the attack had partially destroyed the container reception building and caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished. Radiation levels remain within normal limits, and there were no casualties.

"This is not the first time Russia has threatened Ukrainian nuclear facilities. Russia’s nuclear blackmail and disregard for the principles of nuclear safety are systematic, deliberate, and unacceptable. Such actions deserve strong condemnation from the international community and increased pressure on the aggressor," Sibiga emphasizes.

Read more: IAEA to soon review consequences of Russian attack on nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl

What happened before?

Earlier, Energoatom reported that a Russian UAV attacked a nuclear fuel storage facility; radiation levels are normal.

The General Staff later confirmed the information and stated that a "suicide drone" struck a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Kyiv region. The facility is located 15 km from the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The Ministry of Energy called on the IAEA to respond to Russia's strike on the nuclear fuel storage facility.

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Read more: Russian UAV attacked nuclear fuel storage facility, radiation levels normal, - "Energoatom"