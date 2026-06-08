Russia has suspended passenger train services to temporarily occupied Crimea following attack by Ukrainian drones

The Russian transport company "Grand Service Express" has announced the temporary suspension of passenger train services in occupied Crimea following an overnight drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, Radio Liberty reports this, citing the Russian transport company.

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According to the carrier, the attack damaged the locomotive of train No. 68 on the Moscow–Simferopol route.

"The train passengers were unharmed. The assistant driver was killed and the diesel locomotive driver was injured," the statement said.

Read more: Oil depots in Crimea and FSB command post in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

Following the incident, all train passengers on the Crimean peninsula were evacuated.

Buses were deployed to transport people to Simferopol. They are being used to transport passengers from three trains that departed for occupied Crimea from Moscow and St Petersburg on 6 June.

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that air raid alerts were repeatedly sounded in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol during the night and morning of 8 June. Local Telegram channels and residents reported explosions near military airfields, an oil depot and a power substation.

Explosions were also heard in the areas of the "Saky" and "Kacha" military airfields.

Read more: Special Operations Forces have struck oil storage facilities in Crimea: oil depot and terminal have been hit. VIDEO