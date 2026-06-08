Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized Karol Nawrocki’s initiative to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest state honor—the Order of the White Eagle. He noted that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder remains a recipient of the order.

His remarks are quoted by the Polish news agency PAP, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Navrotsky must make a well-considered decision

Today, May 8, the Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle considered a proposal by Polish President Nawrocki to strip Zelenskyy of this award due to the controversy surrounding the naming of one of the Special Operations Forces units after the "Heroes of the UPA."

When asked by journalists whether they should support Nawrocki’s proposal to strip Zelenskyy of his medal, Sikorsky urged his colleagues to weigh all the political risks and reminded them of their responsibility.

"The president (Nawrocki, — ed.) wanted to influence foreign policy, so a decision awaits him that will undoubtedly have a significant impact on it. Therefore, I hope that the Chapter and the president will make a wise decision," he said.

Read more: Kosiniak-Kamysz after meeting with Budanov: Memory of victims of Volyn tragedy is not up for debate

The absurdity of the decision

At the same time, Sikorski pointed out the double standards and the absurdity of the situation that would arise if the Chapter were to rule in favor of Nawrocki. He noted that "it would be strange" if Poland's highest honor were to remain with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

The minister emphasized that Schröder is "taking money" from the Russian dictator, and under such circumstances, one cannot strip of an order a person who is currently leading a country at war and fighting against Putin.

As a reminder, Gerhard Schröder served as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005. He has been criticized for his post-retirement work with Russian oil and gas companies. In 2014, following the annexation of Crimea, the German politician celebrated his 70th birthday with Putin in Russia.

Schröder continued to work for Russian energy companies even after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Read more: Polish Deputy Minister Szeptycki compared UPA to Polish resistance fighters: calls are being made for Nawrocki to be sacked

The scandal involving the unit named after the Heroes of the UPA