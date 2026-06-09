In Poland, there is belief that Zelenskyy may decide not to attend conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Gdańsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may decline to attend the conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction, which is scheduled to take place in Gdańsk at the end of June.
According to Censor.NET, former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz made this statement on Polsat News. He said this possibility arose amid a dispute between Poland and Ukraine after one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ special operations centers was named after UPA heroes.
Poland has criticized the government's response
Czaputowicz criticized statements made by Polish President Karol Nawrocki regarding the possible revocation of one of Poland's highest honors from Zelenskyy.
According to the former head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, intervening in this matter was a mistake.
"We made a colossal mistake by getting involved in this matter, which will amount to nothing, and this will confirm to Ukraine that it can continue to act in the same way. The consequences of this will be serious," he said.
The conference will take place in late June
Czaputowicz suggested that, due to the escalating tensions between the two countries, the Ukrainian president might not attend the conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction scheduled to take place in Gdańsk.
At the same time, there have been no official statements from the Ukrainian side regarding a possible refusal to participate in the event.
What preceded it
- The Polish civil society organization Akcja Demokracja has launched a petition addressed to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, calling on him not to sign a potential decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has placed the responsibility for resolving tensions in Polish-Ukrainian relations on the Ukrainian side, amid a scandal over the naming of one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.
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