181 enemy UAVs out of 207 destroyed - Air Force

On the night of June 10, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 207 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber and Italmas UAVs, "Banderole" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Watch more: Fighter pilots, together with aerial reconnaissance of 34th Brigade, destroy Russian UAV operators’ and paratroopers’ post in Oleshky. VIDEO

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 181 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

A total of 21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 13 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed a building housing occupiers and UAV operators with two aerial bombs. VIDEO