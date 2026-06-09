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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces fightings in Kherson region
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Fighter pilots, together with aerial reconnaissance of 34th Brigade, destroy Russian UAV operators’ and paratroopers’ post in Oleshky. VIDEO

Pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, together with aerial reconnaissance troops of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade, carried out an airstrike on a Russian troop position in Oleshky, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, during reconnaissance, Ukrainian soldiers identified a concentration point of Russian drone operators and paratroopers, after which they passed the coordinates to aviation.

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Fighter jet crews carried out a precision strike on the target with aerial bombs, hitting the building used by the occupiers.

As a result of the strike, the structure was completely destroyed along with the enemy personnel inside.

Footage of the combat operation was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel "Soniashnyk".

Watch more: Nine occupiers in anti-drone cloaks eliminated by fighters of 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade: "These clowns are convinced they are invisible. Walking black bags". VIDEO

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed a building housing occupiers and UAV operators with two aerial bombs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11988) elimination (7444) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3621) drones (4739) Oleshky (34) Air forces (2026) aerial reconnaissance (21) air pilot (82) Kherson region (2697) Kherson district (588) The 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade (6) fighter jet (59)
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